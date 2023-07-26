Merch
Zavier Simpson signs with Detroit Pistons

By W.G. Brady
In a move that raises some eyebrows, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed a one-year deal with Zavier Simpson, former point guard for the Michigan Wolverines, as per HoopsHype. The specifics of the contract remain unclear, but considering Simpson's brief NBA experience—just four games two years ago—it's probable that he has been given the final two-way spot. The Pistons' roster is already brimming with guards, making this decision rather surprising.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson Monte Morris Jared Rhoden Malcolm Cazalon Austin Reaves Tim Hardaway Jr. Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson signs with Pistons

Despite his limited NBA experience, Simpson posted commendable stats in the G-League last season, with averages of over 16.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. His shooting was also on point, hitting 52.2% from the field and an impressive 46.8% from beyond the arc.

Zavier Simpson Detroit Pistons

Simpson does not have great size (6-0, 190 lbs) but he is known for his consistent ball-handling, efficient offense running, and proficient shooting from all three levels.

Key Points

  • Simpson signs a one-year deal with the Pistons.
  • The former Michigan Wolverines' guard brings impressive G-League stats.
  • Simpson's role in the guard-heavy Pistons roster remains unclear.

Bottom Line – The Guard Conundrum Continues

While Zavier Simpson's homecoming brings joy to Michigan fans, the implications for the Detroit Pistons are far from clear. When you look up and down the Pistons' roster, it seems like a very long shot for Simpson to make the team. That being said, if an injury were to occur, he could have his number called.

