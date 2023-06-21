As we enter the official first day of summer, anticipation builds for the upcoming Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park, which is just a little over a month away. While the Lions' roster has seen significant improvements since the arrival of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, there are still areas that can benefit from further attention. In a recent article by Field Yates of ESPN, he suggests one off-season move for each of the 32 NFL teams, including an intriguing recommendation for the Lions.

1 last off-season roster move the Detroit Lions should make

Rather than focusing on adding a new player, Yates proposes that the Lions extend the contract of guard, Jonah Jackson. Let's delve into Yates' reasoning behind this suggested move for the Lions.

“An unmistakable part of the Lions' offensive identity is their nasty offensive line, with Jackson as a key cog in that operation,” Yates wrote. “He is extension-eligible for the first time in his career this offseason and would seem a prime candidate for Detroit to reinvest in. One reality for the Lions is that they don't have many glaring roster holes, and many of their best players are either already extended long term or not yet extension-eligible (Amon-Ra St. Brown, for example). That's a sign of just how far this team has come and offers plenty of hope for the 2023 season.”

Bottom Line – A Winning Investment

Extending Jonah Jackson's contract serves as a shrewd and calculated move for the Detroit Lions. By solidifying his place on the team, the Lions ensure the continued dominance of their offensive line. As the Lions aim to establish themselves as a competitive force in the NFL, securing talented and dedicated players like Jackson becomes paramount. The offensive line's cohesion and effectiveness directly impact the team's overall performance, providing crucial protection for the quarterback and creating opportunities for the running game. The Lions are making a smart investment that will pay dividends on the field.