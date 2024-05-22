Detroit Pistons Could Consider Bronny James In 2024 NBA Draft

Detroit Pistons Could Consider Bronny James

The 2024 NBA Draft is looming, and with it comes the usual flurry of speculation and analysis. One of the more intriguing storylines around these parts is whether the Detroit Pistons might consider selecting PG/SG Bronny James. According to the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the Pistons could be in a position to pick point guard Jamal Shead from the University of Houston with the No. 53 overall pick. Intriguingly, they predict Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, will be selected immediately after by the Boston Celtics with the No. 54 pick.

Pistons’ Draft Considerations

The Pistons’ potential interest in a point guard in the second round could make Bronny a viable option. However, there are several concerns about his game that might influence their decision. During his freshman year at USC, Bronny’s performance was underwhelming, with averages of only 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game. His shooting percentages were particularly alarming—36.6% from the field, 26.7% from beyond the arc, and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

Talent Evaluation

There’s a significant debate around Bronny’s NBA potential. Critics argue that if not for his famous father, Bronny might not be considered an NBA draft prospect at all. His current skill set does not convincingly project him as a solid contributor at the NBA level, which raises questions about the viability of investing a draft pick in him, especially for a rebuilding team like the Pistons that needs players who can contribute significantly and immediately.

The Bronny James Factor

Despite the skepticism around his statistics and performance, Bronny’s lineage and the media attention that comes with his name cannot be ignored. The marketing appeal of having LeBron James’ son could be tempting for some franchises, though it’s debatable if that should influence the Pistons’ decision-making process in the draft.

Bottom Line

While the Pistons could technically consider Bronny James as a potential pick, it seems unlikely based on his current basketball credentials. The Pistons, poised to build a competitive team, need more than just a big name—they need players who can perform. Unless Bronny shows significant improvement or has an outstanding pre-draft workout, it might be more prudent for the Pistons to focus on more proven talents available in the draft.