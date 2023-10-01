10 Things Detroit Lions Fans Can Do On An Off Week

Hey there, Lions fans! We know it's tough to endure those off weekends when our beloved Detroit Lions aren't gracing the gridiron. But fear not, because we've got you covered with a list of 10 things to keep your Lions spirit alive and make the most of your downtime. Whether it's a bye week or a week after a game, here are some activities to keep that Honolulu Blue and Silver pride going strong.

1. Tailgate at Home

Just because there's no game doesn't mean you can't fire up the grill, don your Detroit Lions gear, and tailgate in your own backyard. Invite fellow fans over, play some cornhole, and indulge in your favorite game-day snacks.

2. Watch Detroit Lions Classics

Relive the “glory days” with classic Lions games from the past. Cheer on Barry Sanders, Matthew Stafford, and other Lions legends as they conquer opponents. It's a perfect way to remind yourself why you bleed Honolulu Blue.

3. Visit the Ford Museum

Pay homage to the Ford family, who've been instrumental in Detroit Lions history. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn houses a wealth of automotive and American history, a great reminder of the Motor City's legacy.

4. Lions Trivia Night

Challenge your fellow fans to a Detroit Lions trivia night. Test your knowledge of the team's history and see who can recall the most obscure facts about the franchise.

5. Lions Memorabilia Hunt

Explore local antique shops, thrift stores, and online marketplaces to search for rare Lions memorabilia. Adding a vintage piece to your collection can reignite your passion for the team.

6. Volunteer for a Detroit Charity

Give back to the community that supports the Lions. There are countless local charities in need of volunteers. Helping others is a great way to show your Lions pride off the field.

Dive deep into your fantasy football league. Analyze stats, make trades, and perfect your lineup. Even in a bye week, you can strategize for the next big matchup.

8. Lions Fan Podcast Marathon

Tune in to Lions-centric podcasts and get your fix of hot takes, analysis, and fan banter. It's a great way to stay connected with the fan base and hear differing opinions on our team.

9. Detroit Sports Bar Crawl

Visit some of Detroit's legendary sports bars, soak in the atmosphere, and strike up conversations with fellow sports enthusiasts. Who knows, you might find a fellow Lions fan to commiserate with.

10. Plan a Lions Road Trip

Start researching and planning your next away game adventure. Travel to an opposing team's city to support our Lions on the road. Road trips are a fantastic way to bond with fellow fans and explore new places.

So there you have it, Lions faithful! Don't let an off week get you down. Embrace the Honolulu Blue lifestyle with these 10 fantastic activities that will keep your Lions spirit roaring. Remember, even in the off weeks, we're always One Pride!