W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard in 2024 NFL Draft

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard

The Detroit Lions seem to have their quarterback position well-covered, with Jared Goff as the clear starter and Hendon Hooker set to be the backup for the 2024 season. The team also has Nate Sudfeld on their roster. Given this situation, it might come as a surprise if Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to draft a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Kickoff Rule Change How Detroit Lions will replace Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard

A Hidden Gem

However, there’s one quarterback prospect that the Lions should consider, especially with their seventh-round pick: Davius Richard from North Carolina Central. Richard is a name that might not be familiar to many, but he has shown remarkable talent and versatility during his college career. He’s not just a passing threat, having thrown 73 touchdowns over four seasons, but he’s also proven to be a formidable runner, rushing for 44 touchdowns. In his final season, he impressively tossed 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions and rushed for an additional 18 touchdowns.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions appear set at quarterback with Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, making a QB draft pick unexpected.
  2. Davius Richard from North Carolina Central is a dual-threat quarterback with impressive college stats.
  3. Richard offers leadership, size, and production, making him a potential late-round project for the Lions.

The Bottom Line

What makes Davius Richard an intriguing prospect for the Lions is his potential as a project quarterback. With a late-round pick, the Lions could take a chance on developing Richard, who has the athleticism and leadership qualities that the team values. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, Richard has good size for the position, and his outstanding production in college demonstrates his ability to contribute on the field. Adding a player like Richard could provide depth and a potential developmental project for the future, making him a prospect worth considering in the later rounds of the draft.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

