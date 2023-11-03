130 MLB Players Become Free Agents

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is officially a wrap and for the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers have emerged as the World Series Champions. Now, all MLB teams will shift their sights to the off-season, where they will begin making their preparations for the 2024 season. On Friday, 130 Major League Baseball players became free agents.

Which Detroit Tigers Elected For Free Agency?

As far as our Detroit Tigers go, two players have elected for free agency. Those players are LHP Matthew Boyd and RHP Jose Cisnero. This does not come as any surprise as both Boyd and Cisnero were expected to test the free agency waters. We certainly wish them the best of luck as they move forward in their baseball careers.

Which MLB Players Became Free Agents?

Here is a list of the 130 Major League Baseball players to hit free agency.

Arizona Diamondbacks (3): Lourdes Gurriel, Evan Longoria, Tommy Pham

Atlanta Braves (2): Jesse Chavez, Kevin Pillar

Baltimore Orioles (5): Jack Flaherty, Adam Frazier, Shintaro Fujinami, Kyle Gibson, Aaron Hicks

Boston Red Sox (3): Adam Duvall, Adalberto Mondesí, James Paxton

Chicago Cubs (4): Jeimer Candelario, Tyler Duffey, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene

Chicago White Sox (4): Elvis Andrus, Yasmani Grandal, Bryan Shaw, José Ureña

Cincinnati Reds (2): Harrison Bader, Buck Farmer

Cleveland Guardians (3): Kole Calhoun, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López

Colorado Rockies (3): Chase Anderson, Chris Flexen, Brent Suter

Detroit Tigers (2): Matt Boyd, José Cisnero

Houston Astros (4): Michael Brantley, Martín Maldonado, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek

Kansas City Royals (3): Matt M. Duffy, Zack Greinke, Brad Keller

Los Angeles Angels (5): C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Mike Moustakas, Shohei Ohtani, Giovanny Urshela

Los Angeles Dodgers (12): Ryan Brasier, Kiké Hernández, Jason Heyward, Clayton Kershaw, Jake Marisnick, J.D. Martinez, Shelby Miller, Jimmy Nelson, David Peralta, Amed Rosario, Julio Urías, Kolten Wong

Miami Marlins (3): Yulieski Gurriel, David Robertson, Joey Wendle

Milwaukee Brewers (6): Víctor Caratini, Josh Donaldson, Colin Rea*, Darin Ruf, Carlos Santana, Jesse Winker

Minnesota Twins (8): Joey Gallo, Sonny Gray, Dallas Keuchel, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Emilio Pagán, Donovan Solano, Michael A. Taylor

New York Mets (1): Carlos Carrasco

New York Yankees (7): Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Zach McAllister, Keynan Middleton, Frankie Montas, Wandy Peralta, Luis Severino, Luke Weaver

Oakland A’s (2): Tony Kemp, Trevor May

Philadelphia Phillies (4): Rhys Hoskins, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola

Pittsburgh Pirates (2): Andrew McCutchen, Vincent Velasquez

St. Louis Cardinals (1): Drew VerHagen

San Diego Padres (9): Ji-Man Choi, Garrett Cooper, Luis Am. García, Josh Hader, Rich Hill, Drew Pomeranz, Jurickson Profar, Gary Sánchez, Blake Snell

San Francisco Giants (7): Scott Alexander, John Brebbia, Brandon Crawford, Jake Junis, Joc Pederson, Roberto Pérez, Alex Wood

Seattle Mariners (3): Teoscar Hernández, Dominic Leone, Tom Murphy

Tampa Bay Rays (3): Chris Devenski, Jacob Diekman, Robert Stephenson

Texas Rangers (12): Aroldis Chapman, Mitch Garver, Robbie Grossman, Austin Hedges, Travis Jankowski, Ian Kennedy, Brad Miller, Jordan Montgomery, Jake Odorizzi, Martín Pérez, Will M. Smith, Chris Stratton

Toronto Blue Jays (6): Brandon Belt, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks, Jay Jackson, Kevin Kiermaier, Hyun-Jin Ryu

Washington Nationals (1): C.J. Edwards

Bottom Line: On to 2024!

As the 2023 Major League Baseball season comes to a close, the Texas Rangers' historic World Series victory marks a memorable milestone. The extensive list of free agents from various teams promises an offseason filled with intriguing player movements, signings, and transactions as clubs prepare for the 2024 season. The baseball world eagerly anticipates the exciting developments that lie ahead in the coming months, shaping the landscape for another memorable season.