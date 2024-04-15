Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, two others to ERFA contracts

Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed a trio of players. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have re-signed RB Craig Reynolds, OL Kayode Awosika, and LB James Houston to Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) contracts.

#Lions re-signed RB Craig Reynolds, OL Kayode Awosika & LB James Houston to Exclusive Rights Contracts. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 15, 2024

Craig Reynolds: A Steady Presence in the Backfield

Craig Reynolds, who has been with the Lions for three seasons, will continue his role as the team’s No. 3 running back. Behind starters David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Reynolds has demonstrated reliable performance, accumulating a total of 511 yards on 119 carries and scoring one touchdown during his tenure with the Lions. His consistent contributions have made him a valuable asset in the Lions’ running game, providing depth and resilience to the backfield.

James Houston: From Promising Rookie to Depth Player

Linebacker James Houston showed promising potential during his rookie season in 2022, impressing with eight sacks across just seven games. However, his momentum was halted by an injury, and upon his return, he did not record a sack in the two games he played. For the 2024 season, Houston is expected to continue as a depth player, and the Lions hope he can regain his form and contribute effectively to the defense.

Kayode Awosika: Competing for a Spot on the Line

On the offensive line, Kayode Awosika will enter the season as a backup, assuming he secures a spot on the team. His role, primarily providing backup support, is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the offensive line during the grueling NFL season. As injuries and rotations come into play, players like Awosika are vital for their versatility and ability to step in when needed.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Continuity in the Backfield: The Detroit Lions have re-signed running back Craig Reynolds, solidifying their depth at the position. Reynolds, who has accumulated 511 rushing yards and one touchdown over three seasons, will continue to serve as the third option behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, providing reliable depth and experience to the Lions’ running game. Defensive Depth with James Houston: After a standout rookie season where he notched eight sacks in just seven games, linebacker James Houston faced setbacks due to injury. With his re-signing, the Lions anticipate Houston will serve as a valuable depth player in the linebacker corps for the 2024 season, hoping he can return to form and contribute to the team’s defensive efforts. Offensive Line Stability: Kayode Awosika has been re-signed primarily as a backup offensive lineman, pending his securing a spot on the team. His role is crucial for maintaining the offensive line’s stability throughout the season, providing necessary backup and support to ensure the frontline’s effectiveness during games.

Bottom Line

The decision to re-sign these three players reflects the Lions’ strategy of maintaining a core group that can offer stability and experience. By locking down Craig Reynolds, James Houston, and Kayode Awosika for another year, the Lions are looking to build on the existing foundation while preparing for the challenges of the new season. Each player brings unique skills and proven track records that could be instrumental in the Lions’ pursuit of improvement and success in the NFL landscape.