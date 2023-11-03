The Detroit Lions are not scared to play a road playoff game

In the midst of a promising NFL season, the Detroit Lions have emerged as a playoff contender, boasting a 6-2 record following a decisive Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Their impressive performance has raised the question of whether they can maintain their winning ways on the road, particularly in outdoor, cold-weather stadiums. Head Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions' faithful believe they can, even without the comfort of their home field.

What did Dan Campbell say about a potential road playoff game?

While playing home playoff games at Ford Field would be quite advantageous, head coach Dan Campbell is confident the team can go out on the road, even in cold weather stadiums outdoors and compete at a high level.

“Feel really good,” said Campbell. “As long as we play our style of game, we play with our identity, we take care of the football, I feel really good on the road, weather. All good.”

Why it Matters

As it stands, it seems like the Lions will win the NFC North, which would guarantee at least one home game in the NFL Playoffs, but that should not be their goal. Instead, their goal should be to win as many games as they can down the stretch and make a run at the No. 1 overall seed. If they accomplish that goal, the Lions would host playoff games all the way up until the Super Bowl.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are enjoying a successful season with a 6-2 record and playoff aspirations. Head Coach Dan Campbell believes the Lions can excel on the road, even in cold-weather stadiums. Winning the NFC North is just the beginning; the Lions aim to secure the No. 1 overall seed for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Bottom Line – Roaring Confidence

The Detroit Lions are not scared to embrace the challenge of road playoff games. Their fearless approach and belief in their style of play are the keys to their success. As they continue to climb the ladder, securing the No. 1 overall seed remains their ultimate goal, and if they achieve it, they'll be a force to be reckoned with on their path to the Super Bowl.