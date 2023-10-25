2 Cornerbacks Detroit Lions Could Target Before NFL Trade Deadline

As we head towards the Detroit Lions Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, there has been plenty of talk about whether or not the Lions will make a trade before the upcoming NFL Trade Deadline. One position the Lions could upgrade is outside cornerback. Two starting-caliber cornerbacks who could be available are Jaylon Johnson and Donte Jackson.

CB Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears

“General manager Ryan Poles has said he wants to keep Johnson, but if a contending team is looking to make an upgrade with a player who has been terrific in coverage this season, the Bears might have no choice but to make a move,” Writes Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Johnson is coming off one of the best games of his career Sunday, as he had three tackles and two interceptions (including a pick-six) in the win over Las Vegas.”

CB Donte Jackson – Carolina Panthers

“By process of elimination their best candidate to be traded is Jackson for a middle-rounds pick,” Writes David Newton of ESPN. “Outside linebacker Brian Burns is their most valuable asset, but he's unsigned next season, which makes him hard to trade, particularly for a first-round pick that would be required. And so far there hasn't been much interest in Burns, per a league source. Safety/LB Jeremy Chinn would make sense to trade, but Chinn is in the last year of his deal and will miss up to six weeks with a quad injury, so that is highly unlikely. That brings us back to Jackson, who has a very team-friendly contract and could help a contender.”

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions have faced ongoing challenges when it comes to securing dependable options at the outside cornerback position. This predicament has been a recurring issue for the team, and the situation worsened with the season-ending injury to Emmanuel Moseley, leaving the Lions with a noticeable lack of depth.

While Cameron Sutton brings experience and reliability to the cornerback position, he doesn't possess the attributes of a true shutdown corner. On the other hand, Jerry Jacobs, though competent, may not be the game-changing solution the Detroit Lions require. It is evident that the Lions must prioritize acquiring an outside cornerback who can consistently deliver top-tier coverage to address their pressing defensive needs.

Bottom Line: Make A Trade Or Stand Pat?

The Detroit Lions face a pressing need to address their outside cornerback position, which has been a recurring challenge. With the season-ending injury to Emmanuel Moseley, the lack of depth has become increasingly apparent. To fortify their defensive unit, the Lions must consider trade options like Jaylon Johnson and Donte Jackson, both of whom possess the potential to elevate the team's coverage and address their immediate defensive needs.