506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 14 coverage maps, and as you can see, not many people will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on FOX, as a large part of the country will see Philadelphia vs. New York during that time slot. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and pretty much everywhere else, will get to watch a solid matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Here are the coverage maps for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

What are the NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps?

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Las Vegas @ LA Rams (Amazon)

also KTNV 13 (ABC) Las Vegas; KTTV (FOX 11) LA

Sunday Night: Miami @ LA Chargers (NBC)

Monday Night: New England @ Arizona (ESPN)