NFL News

2022 NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • We are heading into Week 14
  • The Week 14 NFL Coverage Maps have been released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 14 coverage maps, and as you can see, not many people will get a chance to see the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on FOX, as a large part of the country will see Philadelphia vs. New York during that time slot. Following the Lions game, fans in Michigan, and pretty much everywhere else, will get to watch a solid matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. Here are the coverage maps for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Enjoy the games!

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Lions Pull Off Surprising B...
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps

What are the NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps?

NATIONAL BROADCASTS
Thursday Night: Las Vegas @ LA Rams (Amazon)
      also KTNV 13 (ABC) Las Vegas; KTTV (FOX 11) LA

Sunday Night: Miami @ LA Chargers (NBC)

Featured Videos

Monday Night: New England @ Arizona (ESPN)

NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Thanksgiving 8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
2022 NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
NFL News
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
Detroit Lions Notes
2022 College Football Bowl Schedule
2022 College Football Bowl Schedule: How to watch EVERY game
College Sports
Michael Badgley
Detroit Lions’Michael Badgley named Week 13 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?