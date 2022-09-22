2022 NFL Week 3 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 3 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
To be completely honest, the night games this weekend leave much to be desired.
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Pittsburgh @ Cleveland (Amazon)
- Sunday Night: San Francisco @ Denver (NBC)
- Monday Night: Dallas @ NY Giants (ESPN/ABC)
CBS SINGLE
Kansas City @ Indianapolis
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
█
Cincinnati @ NY Jets
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
█
Buffalo @ Miami
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
█
Houston @ Chicago
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
█
Jacksonville @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
FOX EARLY
Baltimore @ New England
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
█
Philadelphia @ Washington
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
█
Las Vegas @ Tennessee
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
█
Detroit @ Minnesota
Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn
█
New Orleans @ Carolina
Dan Hellie, Matt Millen
FOX LATE
Green Bay @ Tampa Bay
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
█
LA Rams @ Arizona
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
█
Atlanta @ Seattle
Chris Myers, Robert Smith