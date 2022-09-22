NFL

2022 NFL Week 3 coverage maps released

The 2022 NFL Week 3 coverage maps are out and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to watch the following games this week.

NFL Week 3 Coverage Maps
506 Sports has released the 2022 NFL Week 3 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

To be completely honest, the night games this weekend leave much to be desired.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Pittsburgh @ Cleveland (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: San Francisco @ Denver (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Dallas @ NY Giants (ESPN/ABC)

CBS SINGLE

Kansas City @ Indianapolis
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Cincinnati @ NY Jets
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Buffalo @ Miami
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Houston @ Chicago
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Jacksonville @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX EARLY

 

Baltimore @ New England
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Philadelphia @ Washington
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Las Vegas @ Tennessee
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Detroit @ Minnesota
Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn

New Orleans @ Carolina
Dan Hellie, Matt Millen

FOX LATE

 

Green Bay @ Tampa Bay
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

LA Rams @ Arizona
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Atlanta @ Seattle
Chris Myers, Robert Smith

