fb
Search

Latest News:

Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

0
Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!

Detroit Tigers Call Up Wenceel Perez to Make MLB Debut

0
Wenceel Perez is heading to the Big Leagues!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract

0
Would you pay this much? Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

Tigers News Reports

Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury, Replaced By Wenceel Perez

Earlier today, we passed along the report that the Detroit Tigers are calling up Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo. Though that move has not officially been confirmed as of this moment, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press is now reporting that Perez is being called up to replace Andy Ibanez, who is injured. There is no word at the time of publishing exactly what injury Ibanez is dealing with.

Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

UPDATE

Just moments ago, the Tigers made the moves official, including placing Ibanez on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

By The Numbers

So far this season, Ibanez, who has played multiple positions, is batting .267 with zero home runs and three RBIs. In 2023, he batted .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers are calling up Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo, as reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, to replace Andy Ibanez who is injured.
  2. The Tigers have officially placed Ibanez on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, confirming the earlier report.
  3. So far this season, Ibanez has been batting .267 with zero home runs and three RBIs, following a 2023 season where he batted .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.
Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers have officially called up Wenceel Perez to fill in for the injured Andy Ibanez, who is now on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move comes as the Tigers look to maintain their roster strength, with Ibanez having contributed solidly so far this season. As Perez steps in, the team and fans will be hoping for a seamless transition and continued performance on the field.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings News Reports

Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

0
Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!
Tigers Notes

Upset Detroit Tigers fans voice frustration after series loss to lowly Athletics

0
Upset Detroit Tigers fans didn't hold back in voicing their frustration after losing two straight to the lowly Athletics.
Lions Notes

Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor About Him Leaving Detroit Because of the Fans

0
Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor that the fans are the reason why he left the Detroit Lions.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde admits he is ‘proud’ of Detroit Red Wings after crucial 4-2 win

0
Major victory: Derek Lalonde admits feelings of pride after the Detroit Red Wings secure two valuable points over Tampa Bay.
Red Wings Notes

Mike Valenti issues scathing ultimatum to Detroit Red Wings

0
Mike Valenti issues an absolutely brutal ultimatum to the Red Wings, who have yet to win a game on their current road trip!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

Paul Tyler -
Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!
Read more

Detroit Tigers Call Up Wenceel Perez to Make MLB Debut

W.G. Brady -
Wenceel Perez is heading to the Big Leagues!
Read more

Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract

W.G. Brady -
Would you pay this much? Amon-Ra St. Brown Projected to Break Detroit Lions Bank with Next Contract.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.