Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury, Replaced By Wenceel Perez

Earlier today, we passed along the report that the Detroit Tigers are calling up Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo. Though that move has not officially been confirmed as of this moment, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press is now reporting that Perez is being called up to replace Andy Ibanez, who is injured. There is no word at the time of publishing exactly what injury Ibanez is dealing with.

Andy Ibáñez is injured. He isn’t in Pittsburgh. Wenceel Pérez is here to take his place. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 8, 2024

UPDATE

Just moments ago, the Tigers made the moves official, including placing Ibanez on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Tigers have made the following roster moves:

• Placed INF/OF Andy Ibáñez on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain

• Recalled INF/OF Wenceel Pérez from Triple A Toledo — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 8, 2024

By The Numbers

So far this season, Ibanez, who has played multiple positions, is batting .267 with zero home runs and three RBIs. In 2023, he batted .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers are calling up Wenceel Perez from Triple-A Toledo, as reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, to replace Andy Ibanez who is injured. The Tigers have officially placed Ibanez on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, confirming the earlier report. So far this season, Ibanez has been batting .267 with zero home runs and three RBIs, following a 2023 season where he batted .264 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers have officially called up Wenceel Perez to fill in for the injured Andy Ibanez, who is now on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move comes as the Tigers look to maintain their roster strength, with Ibanez having contributed solidly so far this season. As Perez steps in, the team and fans will be hoping for a seamless transition and continued performance on the field.