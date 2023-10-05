2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster rankings: #9-5

Our Detroit Red Wings roster countdown is nearing the end!

It's hard to believe, but the start of the National Hockey League's regular season is just over a week away for the Detroit Red Wings. They seem poised to take the next step in their rebuilding process, thanks to the arrival of several new players acquired by GM Steve Yzerman, one of whom is on this latest version of our Red Wings roster countdown.

No. 9: D Shayne Gostisbehere

A newcomer to the Red Wings, Gostisbehere is renowned for his offensive prowess as a defenseman. He was selected with the 78th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers and has also played for the Arizona Coyotes and the Carolina Hurricanes. In a total of 538 career NHL games, Gostisbehere has accumulated an impressive 311 points, consisting of 87 goals and 224 assists, along with 187 penalty minutes.

No. 8: F Andrew Copp

Copp began the season with a challenging situation for the Red Wings, having missed the entire training camp and preseason. Although he managed to accumulate 42 points, which was the second-highest output of his career, both fans and management understandably had higher expectations for his goal-scoring performance, especially considering his annual average value (AAV) salary of $5.625 million. However, look for him to have a much better output in his second year with Detroit.

No. 7: F Michael Rasmussen

Detroit's first-round draft pick from 2017 began to truly find his stride in the latter half of the 2021-22 season. He demonstrated that his success was no fluke this year, contributing offensively, providing a physical presence, and consistently displaying responsible defensive play. Unfortunately, his season took a downturn when he suffered a broken kneecap while blocking a shot against Tampa Bay in late February.

No. 6: G Ville Husso

Ville Husso made his debut in Detroit last summer following a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Over the course of this season, he went on to appear in a career-high 56 games. His performance can be characterized as inconsistent, swinging between impressive and challenging stretches. There were numerous occasions when Husso played a pivotal role in securing two points for Detroit, but there were also several instances where he struggled to keep pucks out of the net.

No. 5: D Jake Walman

Upon his return to the lineup in November following offseason surgery, Walman immediately made a significant impact. His defensive partnership with Seider ranked among the NHL's best according to analytical metrics. In recognition of his contributions, Steve Yzerman secured his services in March with a three-year contract extension, ensuring his presence in Detroit until 2026.

Bottom Line: We're nearly there!

Regular season hockey is just around the corner, and the Red Wings have put forward a positive record so far in the exhibition schedule with a 4-2 record following last night's win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It won't be long before the real fun begins on October 12 as the Red Wings take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.