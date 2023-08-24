2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule

This basketball season is set to sizzle as the Michigan Wolverines rolled out their comprehensive game itinerary. The spotlight shines on the season opener in Ann Arbor against Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7, followed by a matchup in Detroit against Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines will then take on Pittsburgh on Nov. 16 in the Legends Classic.

Full Michigan Basketball Schedule

Thankfully, his season features only four games later than 9 p.m., with the most awaited being against the rivals, Michigan State, on Feb. 18. The Wolverines will also play the Spartans on January 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here is the full Michigan Basketball schedule, along with the start times and television channel.

Nov. 4: Exhibition vs Ferris State (TBA, B1G+)

Nov. 7: vs Purdue Fort Wayne (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 11: vs Eastern Michigan in Detroit (TBA, ESPNU)

Nov. 16: vs Pittsburgh, Legends Classic in Brooklyn (6 p.m., ESPNU)

Nov. 17: vs Arizona State or VCU, Legends Classic in Brooklyn (7 p.m. or 9 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 20: vs Ohio (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 23: vs Jackson State (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 29: vs Virginia in ACC/Big Ten challenge (TBA, ESPN or ESPN2)

Dec. 4: vs Kentucky in London showcase (1 p.m., ABC)

Dec. 8: @ Minnesota (9 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Dec. 17: vs Libscomb (TBA, B1G+)

Dec. 21: vs North Carolina in Charlotte for Jumpman Invitational (7 p.m., TV is TBD)

Dec. 30: vs Central Michigan (TBA, Big Ten Network)

Jan. 1: vs Maryland (4:30 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 4: vs Penn State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 7: @ Michigan State (2:30 p.m., Fox)

Jan. 12: @ Iowa (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Jan. 15: vs Northwestern (12 p.m., 2:15 p.m. or 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 19: @ Maryland (7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 22: vs Minnesota (12 p.m., 1 p.m., or 2 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 26: vs Purdue (9 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 29: @ Penn State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Feb. 2: @ Northwestern (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 5: vs Ohio State (1 p.m., CBS)

Feb. 8: vs Nebraska (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Feb. 11: vs Indiana (6 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 14: @ Wisconsin (9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 18: vs Michigan State (9 p.m., Fox)

Feb. 23: @ Rutgers (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Feb. 26: vs Wisconsin (2 p.m., CBS)

March 2: @ Illinois (7 p.m., ESPN)

March 5: @ Indiana (4:30 p.m., CBS)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Basketball schedule with tip-off times and TV slots for the 2023-24 season has been released. The season is packed with riveting matchups, including encounters with Michigan State, Arizona State, and Kentucky. Four late starts are scheduled, with a major showdown against Michigan State on Feb. 18, and an international bout in London.

Bottom Line: How Will Michigan Basketball Be in 2023-24?

There is no question about it that the Michigan Basketball team will have their work cut out for them during the upcoming season. The Wolverines have a lot of turnover on this year's team, and the quicker they can learn to play together, the more games they will win.