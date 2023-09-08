2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts: Where was Jahmyr Gibbs?

2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts

As Thursday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs unfolded, there were quite a few people who commented about the lack of playing time for rookie running, Jahmyr Gibbs. But, if you have been following along with us throughout the week, you already knew that the plan was to break Gibbs in slowly. Gibbs only played 27% of the Lions' offensive snaps against the Chiefs, but, for the most part, he made the most of his opportunities. Below are the snap counts for each of the Lions' position groups. *Only players who played are listed

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: 70 (100%)

Running Backs

David Montgomery: 55 (79%)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 19 (27%)

Jason Cabinda: 11 (16%) – 20 ST snaps (74%)

Craig Reynolds: 16 ST snaps (59%)

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta: 58 (83%)

Brock Wright: 27 (39%) – 14 ST snaps (52%)

James Mitchell: 6 (9%) – 8 ST snaps (30%)

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 66 (94%)

Josh Reynolds: 49 (70%)

Marvin Jones Jr.: 39 (56%)

Kalif Raymond: 19 (27%) — 5 ST snaps (19%)

Offensive Line

Taylor Decker: 70 (100%)

Penei Sewell: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)

Frank Ragnow: 70 (100%)

Jonah Jackson: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)

Matt Nelson: 1 (1%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Graham Glasgow: 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Colby Sorsdal: 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Defense

EDGE:

Aidan Hutchinson: 59 (91%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Charles Harris: 52 (80%) — 4 ST Snaps (15%)

John Cominsky: 27 (42%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)

James Houston: 21 (32%) — 7 ST Snaps (26%)

Josh Paschal: 17 (26%) — 1 ST Snap (4%)

Defensive Tackle

Alim McNeill: 43 (66%) — 4 ST Snaps (15%)

Benito Jones: 40 (62%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Levi Onwuzurike: 22 (34%) — 1 ST Snaps (4%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: 61 (94%)

Derrick Barnes: 27 (42%) — 5 ST Snaps (19%)

Jack Campbell: 25 (38%) — 15 ST Snaps (56%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: 14 (22%) — 20 ST Snaps (74%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 24 ST Snaps (89%)

Anthony Pittman: 24 ST Snaps (89%)

Cornerbacks:

Cam Sutton: 65 (100%)

Jerry Jacobs: 65 (100%)

Brian Branch: 44 (68%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)

Will Harris: 3 (5%) — 24 ST Snaps (89%)

Khalil Dorsey: 24 ST Snaps (89%)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rookie Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs had limited playing time during the game, with only 27% of the Lions' offensive snaps dedicated to him. This decision aligns with the team's strategy to ease Gibbs into the NFL gradually. Despite his limited playing time, Gibbs made the most of his opportunities on the field, showcasing his potential and contributing positively to the team. The provided snap counts for various position groups offer insight into the participation of key players on both offense and defense during the game.

Bottom Line: Taking it Slow

The Detroit Lions' approach to gradually introducing rookie Jahmyr Gibbs into the NFL proved to be a strategic move. Although Gibbs had limited playing time, he made a notable impact when on the field. The detailed snap counts for each position group provide valuable information about player participation in the game, highlighting key contributors in the Lions' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.