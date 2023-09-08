Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts: Where was Jahmyr Gibbs?

The 2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts reveal which players got the most (and the least) playing time against the Chiefs.

2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts

As Thursday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs unfolded, there were quite a few people who commented about the lack of playing time for rookie running, Jahmyr Gibbs. But, if you have been following along with us throughout the week, you already knew that the plan was to break Gibbs in slowly. Gibbs only played 27% of the Lions' offensive snaps against the Chiefs, but, for the most part, he made the most of his opportunities. Below are the snap counts for each of the Lions' position groups. *Only players who played are listed

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap CountsOffenseQuarterbacksRunning BacksTight EndsWide ReceiversOffensive LineDefenseEDGE:Defensive TackleLinebackersCornerbacks:TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Taking it Slow
Jahmyr Gibbs has Bold Prediction 2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: 70 (100%)

Running Backs

David Montgomery: 55 (79%)
Jahmyr Gibbs: 19 (27%)
Jason Cabinda: 11 (16%) – 20 ST snaps (74%)
Craig Reynolds: 16 ST snaps (59%)

Read More

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes celebrates with fans following emotional win over Chiefs [Video]

Detroit Lions Injury Update includes Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, and Levi Onwuzurike

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker leaves locker room in walking boot following win over Chiefs

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta: 58 (83%)
Brock Wright: 27 (39%) – 14 ST snaps (52%)
James Mitchell: 6 (9%) – 8 ST snaps (30%)

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 66 (94%)
Josh Reynolds: 49 (70%)
Marvin Jones Jr.: 39 (56%)
Kalif Raymond: 19 (27%) — 5 ST snaps (19%)

Offensive Line

Taylor Decker: 70 (100%)
Penei Sewell: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)
Frank Ragnow: 70 (100%)
Jonah Jackson: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)
Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 70 (100%) — 3 ST snaps (11%)
Matt Nelson: 1 (1%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)
Graham Glasgow: 3 ST Snaps (11%)
Colby Sorsdal: 3 ST Snaps (11%)

2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform Aidan Hutchinson to take step back
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Defense

EDGE:

Aidan Hutchinson: 59 (91%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)
Charles Harris: 52 (80%) — 4 ST Snaps (15%)
John Cominsky: 27 (42%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)
James Houston: 21 (32%) — 7 ST Snaps (26%)
Josh Paschal: 17 (26%) — 1 ST Snap (4%)

Defensive Tackle

Alim McNeill: 43 (66%) — 4 ST Snaps (15%)
Benito Jones: 40 (62%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)
Levi Onwuzurike: 22 (34%) — 1 ST Snaps (4%)

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: 61 (94%)
Derrick Barnes: 27 (42%) — 5 ST Snaps (19%)
Jack Campbell: 25 (38%) — 15 ST Snaps (56%)
Malcolm Rodriguez: 14 (22%) — 20 ST Snaps (74%)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 24 ST Snaps (89%)
Anthony Pittman: 24 ST Snaps (89%)

Cornerbacks:

Cam Sutton: 65 (100%)
Jerry Jacobs: 65 (100%)
Brian Branch: 44 (68%) — 3 ST Snaps (11%)
Will Harris: 3 (5%) — 24 ST Snaps (89%)
Khalil Dorsey: 24 ST Snaps (89%)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Rookie Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs had limited playing time during the game, with only 27% of the Lions' offensive snaps dedicated to him. This decision aligns with the team's strategy to ease Gibbs into the NFL gradually.
  2. Despite his limited playing time, Gibbs made the most of his opportunities on the field, showcasing his potential and contributing positively to the team.
  3. The provided snap counts for various position groups offer insight into the participation of key players on both offense and defense during the game.

Bottom Line: Taking it Slow

The Detroit Lions' approach to gradually introducing rookie Jahmyr Gibbs into the NFL proved to be a strategic move. Although Gibbs had limited playing time, he made a notable impact when on the field. The detailed snap counts for each position group provide valuable information about player participation in the game, highlighting key contributors in the Lions' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?