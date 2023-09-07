Detroit Lions fans react to incredible win over Kansas City Chiefs

The Detroit Lions came to Arrowhead Stadium with one goal in mind. Move to 1-0 on the season by beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, the dust has settled and the Lions did just that by taking down the defending Super Bowl Champs by a score of 21-20. As soon as the final second ran off the clock, Lions fans rushed to social media to react to one of the biggest Lions wins in a VERY long time.

How did Detroit Lions fans react?

Here is a small sampling of how Lions fans reacted to the big win.

1-0 baby! Now let's get to the playoffs and prove to everyone what we know we can do. LFG LIONS, I love this team! — Kyle Cushway (@KyleCushway) September 8, 2023

WE BACK UP LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/VTCmGDVSqu — Nick (@NickSiegfried_) September 8, 2023

RAHHHHH BRAND NEW LIONS BABY — will: Riley Greene Truther (@wrhiv_72) September 8, 2023

Yo, did somebody say the Detroit Lions were going to win the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/N8pKYTwDnH — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 8, 2023

So proud of Campbell and the Lions. They earned this win with grit and heart. — Robot Junkyard Studios aka Jim (@RobotJunkyard72) September 8, 2023

Bottom Line: Lions Beat the Champs

What a win for the Detroit Lions to kick off the 2023 season! There were certainly some ups and downs during tonight's game, but the bottom line is that the Lions are 1-0 to start off what could be a VERY fun season! GO LIONS!