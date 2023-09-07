Detroit Lions fans react to incredible win over Kansas City Chiefs
The Detroit Lions came to Arrowhead Stadium with one goal in mind. Move to 1-0 on the season by beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, the dust has settled and the Lions did just that by taking down the defending Super Bowl Champs by a score of 21-20. As soon as the final second ran off the clock, Lions fans rushed to social media to react to one of the biggest Lions wins in a VERY long time.
How did Detroit Lions fans react?
Here is a small sampling of how Lions fans reacted to the big win.
Bottom Line: Lions Beat the Champs
What a win for the Detroit Lions to kick off the 2023 season! There were certainly some ups and downs during tonight's game, but the bottom line is that the Lions are 1-0 to start off what could be a VERY fun season! GO LIONS!