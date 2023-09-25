2023 Detroit Lions Week 3 Snap Counts: Jack Campbell sees huge uptick

The Detroit Lions were at a bit of a crossroads on Sunday afternoon as they hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would right the ship following a tough overtime loss in Week 2 against the Seahawks, while coming up short again would drop them to 1-2 with a matchup at Lambeau Field staring them straight in the face. Not only did the Lions take care of business in Week 3, but they DOMINATED the Falcons on their way to a 20-6 home victory. Let's take a look at the snap counts from the Lions win over Falcons.

Detroit Lions Offensive Snap Counts

Jared Goff: (70) 100%

Jahmyr Gibbs: (42) 60%

Craig Reynolds: (20) 29%

Jason Cabinda: (10) 14%

Zonovan Knight: (7) 10%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (66) 94%

Josh Reynolds: (54) 77%

Marvin Jones: (29) 41%

Kalif Raymond: (25) 36%

Antoine Green: (14) 20%

Sam LaPorta: (52) 74%

Brock Wright: (29) 41%

James Mitchell: (2) 3%

Penei Sewell: (70) 100%

Frank Ragnow: (70) 100%

Jonah Jackson: (70) 100%

Graham Glasgow: (70) 100%

Colby Sorsdal: (36) 51%

Matt Nelson: (18) 26%

Dan Skipper: (16) 23%

Kayode Awosika: (0) 0%

Detroit Lions Defesive Snap Counts