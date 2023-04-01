Merch
2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Spring Game Edition

Later this afternoon, the 2023 Michigan Football team will take the field for their annual Spring Game at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is back for another season, as are QB J.J. McCarthy and RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, as they hope to lead the team to a third-consecutive Big Ten Championship, and yet another berth in the College Football Playoff. With that being said, we thought we would take a look at our 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Spring Game Edition.

2023 Michigan football Brandyn Hillman

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Spring Game Edition

Date OpponentTime/TVW/L
Saturday
Sep. 2		East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 56-6
Saturday
Sep. 9		UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 63-0
Saturday
Sep. 16		Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 51-3
Saturday
Sep. 23		Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 45-13
Saturday
Sep. 30		at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NETime TBA ETTV TBAW 37 – 20
Saturday
Oct. 7		at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTime TBA ETTV TBAW 34-20
Saturday
Oct. 14		Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 42-17
Saturday
Oct. 21		at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 37-17
Saturday
Oct. 28		OFF
Saturday
Nov. 4		Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 37-17
Saturday
Nov. 11		at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PATime TBA ETTV TBAW 34-27
Saturday
Nov. 18		at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MDTime TBA ETTV TBAW 31-17
Saturday
Nov. 25		Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MITime TBA ETTV TBAW 34-30

Bottom Line: Michigan Runs the Table… Again!

In my opinion, the 2023 Michigan football team is poised for another remarkable season, with the Wolverines potentially winning all their games once again. This would result in yet another appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game and a shot at the College Football Playoff. I'm curious, what is your prediction for the number of wins Michigan Football will achieve in 2023?

