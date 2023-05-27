2023 NFC North Power Rankings: OTAs Edition

It's that time of the year again, folks. OTAs (Other Team Activities) are taking place around the league, and we thought it would be a fun exercise to take a look at the 2023 NFC North and see where the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings currently stand in our power rankings. So, grab your favorite beverage and get ready for some rankings that are sure to spark some debates.

2023 NFC North Power Rankings

Here is how I currently believe the NFC North will play out in 2023. What do you think?

1) Detroit Lions

The Lions got off to a 1-6 start in 2022 before shifting to another gear and winning eight of their final 10 games. Even before the offseason started, the Lions were the betting favorite to win the NFC North, and with good reason. After adding some big-time pieces in free agency and a few potential starters in the 2023 NFL Draft, they are poised to take care of business in 2023. There's a renewed sense of hope in the Motor City, and it's hard not to get excited about what this team can achieve under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

2) Minnesota Vikings

First of all, don't believe in the Vikings at all, and this ranking just goes to show how I feel about the Bears and the Packers. The Vikings won the North in 2022, but let's be honest if you watched them play on a weekly basis, it was obvious that they were a fraud. They were like the New York Giants in the NFC East, all smoke and mirrors. However, credit where credit is due, Kirk Cousins is a solid QB, and you cannot overlook the talents of WR Justin Jefferson, who is undoubtedly one of the top players in the league. So, begrudgingly, I'll give them the second spot for now.

3) Green Bay Packers

People are automatically counting out the Packers just because Aaron Rodgers left, and that could be a big mistake. Sure, losing a future Hall of Fame quarterback is a blow, but let's not forget that this team still has a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball. They have playmakers who can make life difficult for any offense. And what about Jordan Love? If he can step up and be respectable, the Packers could definitely keep things interesting in the division. So, don't dismiss them so quickly.

4) Chicago Bears

Some people have the Bears ranked as high as No. 2 in the division, which makes me wonder if they have ever watched Justin Fields throw a football. I've never been a Fields fan, and I find it comical that the Bears seem to believe that he is the right guy for the job. Yes, he can make big plays with his feet, but as we saw in 2022, that will only get you so far in this league. However, I must admit that the Bears did add some talent, and they are on the right track to move up in these rankings if Fields can take a step forward. But until I see it, I'm not buying into the hype.

Bottom Line: Only time will tell

So, there you have it, folks, the 2023 NFC North rankings based on what we've seen so far in OTAs. The Lions sit atop the division, ready to roar into the new season. The Vikings claim the second spot, but we're not convinced. The Packers, despite the Rodgers drama, still have a chance to surprise us. And the Bears? Well, they have some work to do, especially at the quarterback position. Let the debates begin, and may the best team prevail in the upcoming season.