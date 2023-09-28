Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 4

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Find out which games you will be able to watch this weekend.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season is upon us and it all begins tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The other nationally televised this week include an early morning London matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars, a Sunday Night Football clash between the Chiefs and Jets, and a Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Giants.

*All NFL Coverage Maps via 506 Sports

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Detroit @ Green Bay (Amazon)
  • Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Atlanta vs Jacksonville in London (ESPN+ ; Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)
  • Sunday Night: Kansas City @ NY Jets (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Seattle @ NY Giants (ESPN/ABC)

CBS SINGLE

2023 NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

FOX Early

2023 NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

FOX Late

2023 NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

