Update: Detroit Lions get HUGE BOOST vs. Green Bay Packers!

Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero that LT Taylor Decker and RB David Montgomery will not be playing for the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. As I was writing that article, I may or may not have said a little prayer asking for Pelissero to be incorrect about his report. Well, fast forward to the present, and that prayer has been answered!

Taylor Decker and David Montgomery WILL SUIT UP vs. Packers

Not long after Pelissero's report, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported the exact opposite.

“I’ve been informed by a team source that Decker and Montgomery will suit up tonight and the NFL Network report from this morning is incorrect,” Rogers posted.

After Rogers reported the truth, Pelissero apologized for his error.

“Correction: #Lions RB David Montgomery and LT Taylor Decker ARE playing tonight against the #Packers. CB Emmanuel Moseley is NOT playing. There was a miscommunication, and I will just have to eat this one. I apologize for the error,” Pelissero said.

Emmanuel Moseley Will Have To Wait

Pelissero originally reported that Moseley will make his Detroit Lions' debut tonight against the Packers, but that is also a false report. Moseley WILL NOT be playing on Thursday Night Football, and he will have to wait at least one more week to suit up for Detroit.

Bottom Line: GREAT NEWS!

The pre-game excitement took a rollercoaster ride with conflicting reports regarding the availability of key players for the Detroit Lions. Ultimately, the corrected information brings relief, with Decker and Montgomery ready to contribute, while Moseley's debut will have to wait a bit longer. Now, the Lions will try to move to 3-1 on the season when they invade Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.