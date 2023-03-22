2023 NFL Draft Plan: Where the Detroit Lions stand on offense

The Detroit Lions have some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball before the 2023 NFL season. While the team is in a decent position overall, they still have some important areas to address in the upcoming draft. One need is at the tight end position. While the Lions have several returning tight ends on the roster, none of them are top-tier TE1s, which is a position that could benefit Jared Goff, the Lions' QB1. Additionally, they need to find a solid backup quarterback to avoid being caught short if Goff gets injured at any point during the season. There is also the possibility that the Lions could look to select a quarterback in the draft, even if it's not a top priority, to avoid having to give Goff a huge contract extension in the future. Or, if their long-term plan is to roll with Goff, the could ignore the QB position altogether in the upcoming draft. The Lions could also look to add an offensive lineman to prep for life after Taylor Decker.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions' Offensive Plan for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Lions' offense is going to need some improvements if they want to be competitive in the 2023 NFL season. After a solid season from Goff, the team needs to continue building around him to ensure their success in the upcoming season. The team's management must carefully consider their draft picks, including selecting a long-term replacement for Hockenson and finding a reliable backup quarterback. Additionally, the Lions may need to consider the possibility of drafting a quarterback early in the draft to prepare for the future and avoid overpaying Goff down the road.