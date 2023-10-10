2023 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions are Super Bowl Contenders

Don't look now but our Detroit Lions are rolling! Not only are the Lions sitting at 4-1 following their Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, but they truly look like they are one of the top teams in the entire NFL. Heading into the season, I made it very clear that I believed the Lions would contend for a Super Bowl this season, and others are starting to agree, as you are about to see in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

Where do the Detroit Lions Rank in the 2023 NFL Power Rankings?

“The Detroit Lions dropped 42 on the Panthers without Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jahmyr Gibbs (and others), which only enhances what they’ve accomplished through Week 5. Even though it came against winless Carolina, this victory shouldn’t be overlooked. Good teams take care of business against lesser teams. Doing so convincingly despite the absence of key contributors on both sides of the ball is the hallmark of a great team. It’s OK to say it aloud — the Lions are now in that category.

“They’ve won 12 of 15 games dating back to 2022, triumphing at Arrowhead and Lambeau this season and becoming the clear-cut NFC North faves. Even with defensive injuries mounting — poor Emmanuel Moseley is the latest, having suffered a second torn ACL in as many years — the Lions have a great chance to end a 32-year playoff-win drought.”

ESPN: No. 5

“Fantasy surprise: WR Josh Reynolds

“Reynolds has quietly been one of the steadiest offensive weapons for the Lions, with the second most receiving yards (291) and third-most targets (24) through the first five games. He also has three receiving touchdowns, and the connection with Lions QB Jared Goff dates back to their early years of playing together for the Rams. More notable names like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs — and even Goff — were top fantasy picks for Detroit entering the year, but Reynolds has certainly started strong.”

The Athletic: No. 4

“Second-round tight end Sam LaPorta is one of the best rookies in the league and a big reason the Lions are fourth in the league in scoring (29.6). LaPorta leads all tight ends with 25 catches for 289 yards. Throw in the fact that running back Jahmyr Gibbs has shown flashes and second-round safety Brian Branch might be a star, and Detroit is in the running for the best draft of 2023, not to mention the third-best team in the NFC.”

MMQB: No. 4

“With this kind of emphatic drubbing, the Lions have firmly planted themselves within a small circle of NFL teams capable of winning the Super Bowl. While this isn’t a bold statement, it is kind of an acknowledgment of a sample size. Their weapon set is deep and only getting better. Defensively, the amount of schematic work it took for the Panthers to finally log their first touchdown a few minutes into the second quarter was exhausting. The Lions can get on you fast, and can also keep you pinned on the ground.”