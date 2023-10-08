Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up’ Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions 'Next Man Up' Depth Chart: Find out how the depth chart has shifted with multiple key players having to sit out Sunday's game.

Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers

On Sunday afternoon, our 3-1 Detroit Lions will host the winless (0-4) Carolina Panthers at Ford Field, in a game in which the Lions are currently a 9.5-point favorite. With that being said, the Lions are going to be without multiple key players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and NB Brian Branch. With those players not suiting up in Week 5, the Lions will once again have to activate their Next Man Up mentality if they want to dispose of the Panthers. With that being said, let's take a look at what the Lions' depth chart should look like for today's game.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina PanthersDetroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth ChartOFFENSEQuarterbacksRunning Backs Wide ReceiversTight EndsOffensive LinemenDEFENSEInterior defensive line LinebackersCornerbacksSafetiesBottom Line: Any Given Sunday
5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List Detroit Lions Week 2 Report Card Trade the Detroit Lions MUST make Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown Detroit Lions DVOA Rankings Detroit Lions 'Next Man Up' Depth Chart

Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

  • David Montgomery
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Zonovan Knight

Wide Receivers

  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Marvin Jones Jr.
  • Jameson Williams
  • Antoine Green
  • Dylan Drummond

Tight Ends

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen

  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Jonah Jackson
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • RT – Penei Sewell
  • IOL – Graham Glasgow
  • IOL – Colby Sorsdal
  • G – Kayode Awosika
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform Aidan Hutchinson to take step back
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – Charles Harris
  • DL – Levi Onwuzurike
  • DT – Isaiah Buggs
  • DT – Brodric Martin
  • EDGE/DL – John Cominsky
  • EDGE – Romeo Okwara
  • EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
  • LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Will Harris
  • CB – Emmanuel Moseley
  • CB – Steven Gilmore
  • NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jared Goff is closing in on NFL record

Bottom Line: Any Given Sunday

In the face of significant challenges with key players missing, the Detroit Lions will rely on their “Next Man Up” philosophy as they take on the Carolina Panthers. While the Lions are heavily favored, the NFL's unpredictability means every game presents its own unique test. As they step onto the field, the Lions are well aware that in this league, any team can emerge victorious on any given Sunday. It's a testament to their resilience and adaptability that will ultimately define their performance in this matchup against the Panthers.

Read More

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Listening and Streaming Info Included

Tom Pelissero reports Jameson Williams expected snap count vs. Panthers

Adam Schefter reveals Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?