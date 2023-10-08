Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers
On Sunday afternoon, our 3-1 Detroit Lions will host the winless (0-4) Carolina Panthers at Ford Field, in a game in which the Lions are currently a 9.5-point favorite. With that being said, the Lions are going to be without multiple key players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and NB Brian Branch. With those players not suiting up in Week 5, the Lions will once again have to activate their Next Man Up mentality if they want to dispose of the Panthers. With that being said, let's take a look at what the Lions' depth chart should look like for today's game.
Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart
*Note: Starters are in BOLD
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
Running Backs
- David Montgomery
- Craig Reynolds
- Zonovan Knight
Wide Receivers
- Josh Reynolds
- Kalif Raymond
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Jameson Williams
- Antoine Green
- Dylan Drummond
Tight Ends
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- Darrell Daniels
Offensive Linemen
- LT – Taylor Decker
- LG – Jonah Jackson
- C – Frank Ragnow
- RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- RT – Penei Sewell
- IOL – Graham Glasgow
- IOL – Colby Sorsdal
- G – Kayode Awosika
DEFENSE
Interior defensive line
- DT – Alim McNeill
- DT – Benito Jones
- EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
- EDGE – Charles Harris
- DL – Levi Onwuzurike
- DT – Isaiah Buggs
- DT – Brodric Martin
- EDGE/DL – John Cominsky
- EDGE – Romeo Okwara
- EDGE – Julian Okwara
Linebackers
- LB – Alex Anzalone
- LB – Derrick Barnes
- LB – Jack Campbell
- LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
- LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- LB – Anthony Pittman
Cornerbacks
- CB – Cam Sutton
- CB – Jerry Jacobs
- NB – Will Harris
- CB – Emmanuel Moseley
- CB – Steven Gilmore
- NB – Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Any Given Sunday
In the face of significant challenges with key players missing, the Detroit Lions will rely on their “Next Man Up” philosophy as they take on the Carolina Panthers. While the Lions are heavily favored, the NFL's unpredictability means every game presents its own unique test. As they step onto the field, the Lions are well aware that in this league, any team can emerge victorious on any given Sunday. It's a testament to their resilience and adaptability that will ultimately define their performance in this matchup against the Panthers.