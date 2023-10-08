Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart: Week 5 vs. Carolina Panthers

On Sunday afternoon, our 3-1 Detroit Lions will host the winless (0-4) Carolina Panthers at Ford Field, in a game in which the Lions are currently a 9.5-point favorite. With that being said, the Lions are going to be without multiple key players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and NB Brian Branch. With those players not suiting up in Week 5, the Lions will once again have to activate their Next Man Up mentality if they want to dispose of the Panthers. With that being said, let's take a look at what the Lions' depth chart should look like for today's game.

Detroit Lions ‘Next Man Up' Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

David Montgomery

Craig Reynolds

Zonovan Knight

Wide Receivers

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones Jr.

Jameson Williams

Antoine Green

Dylan Drummond

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell

IOL – Graham Glasgow

IOL – Colby Sorsdal

G – Kayode Awosika

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DL – Levi Onwuzurike

DT – Isaiah Buggs

DT – Brodric Martin

EDGE/DL – John Cominsky

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Will Harris

CB – Emmanuel Moseley

CB – Steven Gilmore

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Any Given Sunday

In the face of significant challenges with key players missing, the Detroit Lions will rely on their “Next Man Up” philosophy as they take on the Carolina Panthers. While the Lions are heavily favored, the NFL's unpredictability means every game presents its own unique test. As they step onto the field, the Lions are well aware that in this league, any team can emerge victorious on any given Sunday. It's a testament to their resilience and adaptability that will ultimately define their performance in this matchup against the Panthers.