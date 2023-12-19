2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Where the Detroit Lions rank after win over Broncos

After losing to the Chicago Bears in Week 14, many Detroit Lions fans started to claim that the sky was falling. In fact, according to a poll that SB Nation conducted, the fan confidence level was lower than it has been all season long. Well, you can bet many of those doubting fans will jump back on the bandwagon this week following the Lions' impressive 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos. Despite that win, the Lions have pretty much held steady in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

What are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 16?

The Athletic

Week 16 Ranking: 7th

Previous Ranking: 8th

It’s not shocking that the rookie tight end is good, but this good? LaPorta had three touchdown catches Saturday night and now has nine on the season, the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in the league. LaPorta, the No. 34 pick in the 2023 draft, already has 758 receiving yards, the sixth most by a rookie tight end in the history of the league. If he hits his average the rest of the season, he will end up third behind only Mike Ditka and Kyle Pitts.

ESPN

Week 16 Ranking: 6th

Previous Ranking: 6th

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could be a head-coaching candidates this offseason as he has the Lions' offense in a great spot through 14 games. Under Johnson's playcalling, it makes sense that Detroit would attack with five receivers 70.5% of the time. The Lions have seen big production from receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones while even lining up running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright for pass routes at points. The Lions average the third-most offensive points per game, and a big part of that stems from the creativity on offense.

USA Today

Week 16 Ranking: 8th

Previous Ranking: 7th

One more win or Vikings loss – the Lions can make both those things happen in Minnesota on Sunday – means the NFC North flag will fly in Motown for the first time ever. Too bad the game's not in prime time, where Detroit has won five in a row.

Yahoo!

Week 16 Ranking: 8th

Previous Ranking: 8th

There was a lot of good news in the win over the Broncos, but the best news might have been Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combining for 185 rushing yards on 6.6 yards per attempt. The Broncos don't have a good run defense, but the Lions getting their running backs going again would be a great sign.