2023 Red Wings Training Camp and NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City

With the buzz of the offseason beginning to reach a crescendo, Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman is signaling a return to tradition. It was announced today that The Red Wings will head back to the familiar confines of Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host an array of events that should stoke the flames of anticipation for the coming season.

NHL Prospect Tournament: A Glimpse into the Future

Running from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 17, Traverse City will once again become the staging ground for the NHL Prospect Tournament. In its 24th season, the event will host a leaner four-team field this year, with the Red Wings welcoming the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The round-robin showcase serves as a proving ground for burgeoning talent. And it's not just a game of exhibition; it's a stage where stars are born. Over the tournament's storied history, 756 players have stepped from its spotlight into an NHL game. Red Wings fans will recognize the names of 20 players from the 2022-23 roster alone who have journeyed this path, including the likes of Jonatan Berggren, Dylan Larkin, and Filip Zadina.

Training Camp Golf Classic: A Tradition of Giving Back

Before the blades hit the ice, clubs will swing at the Traverse City Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as they'll host the 2023 Red Wings Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Porsche – Motor City. But it's more than just a game; it's a cause. The tournament's proceeds will benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), an organization dedicated to providing affordable skating programs in Northern Michigan.

The event promises more than a round of golf. It's a day filled with anticipation and camaraderie, beginning with a pre-round lunch and culminating in a VIP reception. Attendees will not only tee off with members of the Red Wings but will also have the opportunity to engage in silent and live auctions for exclusive memorabilia and vacation packages.

2023 Red Wings Training Camp: A Time of Preparation and Promise

The sound of skates will fill Centre ICE Arena from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Monday, Sept. 25, as the 2023 Red Wings Training Camp kicks off. Divided into teams, players, prospects, and tryouts, they will clash in practices and scrimmages, all leading up to the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The team will stay in Traverse City for an additional practice before leaving for Detroit and the beginning of its preseason schedule. The full camp roster and schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Get Your Tickets: Be Part of the Excitement

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10:00 a.m., tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at www.centreice.org/drwtickets. Options range from general admission to reserved seating.

