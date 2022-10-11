Detroit Red Wings News

2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde

Darek Lalonde is impressed with Calder winner Moritz Seider

By Michael Whitaker
3 Min Read
Moritz Seider
The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman’s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory. Of course, new head coach Derek Lalonde had plenty of opportunities to see Seider in action as a former member of Detroit’s division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider’s skills were plenty evident, but it’s a completely new experience being able to coach him, and going so far as to say he’s “better than expected”. “That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Embed from Getty Images “It just goes to show, he wants it. He wants to be great. He wants to win. He just has drive. Again, just getting to know him, but he feels like an absolute star in the making,” said Lalonde. “He’s still young, there’s going to be some growth within his game, but man, he feels very, very special in what little I’ve seen so far.”

Moritz Seider is drawing rave reviews from coach Lalonde

Seider burst onto the scene in his first NHL action as a 20-year-old, immediately playing in all situations on the ice for the Red Wings with the poise of a veteran while leading the team with an average of 23:03 on ice per game. He also immediately became Detroit’s top defenseman, playing in all 82 games while leading all NHL rookies with 43 assists. Additionally, he led all rookie defensemen with 50 points.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Posted by Michael Whitaker
Follow:
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.
Previous Article Marvin Bagley III Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Moritz Seider
2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde
Marvin Bagley III
Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers claim SS Jermaine Palacios, DFA Drew Hutchinson
Elmer Soderblom
Elmer Soderblom’s spot on Red Wings comes with a condition
Lost your password?