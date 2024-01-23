3 Detroit Lions players named to PFWA all-rookie team

Rookie Honors: 3 Detroit Lions players have been named to the PFWA all-rookie team for the 2023 season!

The Detroit Lions have treated the Motor City to a truly magical season, clinching their division for the first time in 30 years. This remarkable journey continued with two thrilling postseason victories at Ford Field, marking the venue's inaugural hosting of NFL playoff action. Further adding to the Lions' accolades this year, a trio of players has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, a feat unmatched in the past 30 years.

The players chosen for the honor are running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, and linebacker Jack Campbell.

LaPorta had a stellar rookie campaign, accumulating an impressive 889 receiving yards. He not only set a new NFL rookie record for receptions as a tight end with 86 but also joined the elite ranks as the third rookie tight end in NFL history to achieve 10 touchdowns.

For Gibbs, he racked up an impressive 945 yards on 182 carries while also scoring 10 touchdowns. He also amassed 316 receiving yards on 52 catches.

Campbell, whom the Lions made the 18th overall selection in the 2023 Draft, racked up an impressive 95 tackles, a pair of sacks in his first NFL season, and five tackles for loss.

Bottom Line: The Lions are well deserving of this honor

Gibbs, LaPorta, and Campbell have undeniably provided Lions fans with memories to cherish as integral parts of the incredible 2023 NFL season. Now, they face one more collective obstacle on the path to the franchise's first-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

The Lions are set to clash with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Championship game this Sunday evening, kicking off at 6:30 PM.