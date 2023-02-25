3 Detroit Lions who could soon be cut

The Detroit Lions are starting to clear cap space in preparation for NFL free agency. After releasing Michael Brockers, who would have cost the team $14 million towards the cap in 2023, the Lions are set to save $10 million. But they may not be done yet. Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and edge rushers Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are potential cap casualties who could soon be cut. By releasing these players, the Lions could save a significant amount of money off their contracts, giving the team more room to make some big moves in free agency.

Key points:

Detroit Lions are clearing cap space for potential free agency moves

Released defensive lineman Michael Brockers to save $10 million

Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and edge rushers Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are potential cap casualties who could soon be cut

Lions could save significant amounts of money off these contracts to potentially make big moves in free agency

The Big Picture: Lions could release more players to gain cap space for free agency

The Detroit Lions are making moves to clear cap space for potential free-agency moves. By releasing some high-cost players, they will have more financial flexibility to bring in new talent and potentially make a push to be a contender in the 2023 season. The Lions' cap-clearing efforts are significant because they could hint as to whether or not they intend to be aggressive in free agency. By making the cuts listed above, the Lions would likely be indicating that they are looking to make a big splash in free agency.

Detroit Lions Cap Space By the Numbers

*Via Spotrac

Lions saved $10 million by releasing Michael Brockers

Halapoulivaati Vaitai set to count $12.4 million towards cap in 2023

Lions could save $6.5 million by releasing Vaitai

Romeo Okwara set to count $14.5 million towards cap in 2023

Lions could save $7.5 million by releasing Okwara

Charles Harris has $8 million cap hit in 2023

Lions could save around $4 million by releasing Harris

It's important to know the numbers behind the Lions' cap-clearing efforts because they illustrate just how much money the team could potentially save by releasing these players. With more financial flexibility, the Lions can pursue new talent in free agency and potentially build a stronger, more competitive team.