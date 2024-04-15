Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock from Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock

The Detroit Tigers will host the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on Monday night, and in advance of the game, they have announced a roster move. According to the Tigers, they have claimed RHP Ty Adcock off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40.

Who is Ty Adcock?

Ty Adcock, who is 27, was originally selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Following 30 appearances in Minor League Baseball from 2022 to 2023, Adcock made his MLB debut with the Mariners during the 2023 campaign. In 12 appearances with the Mariners, he posted a 3.45 ERA with 11 strikeouts and zero walks in 15.2 innings of work.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

Ty Adcock’s acquisition by the Detroit Tigers reflects a focused approach to bolstering their pitching depth with promising talent. His strong performance during his MLB outings with the Mariners, highlighted by his ability to manage pressure without yielding walks, suggests potential for significant contributions to the Tigers in the future. As Adcock joins Triple-A Toledo, both he and the Tigers will be keen to leverage this opportunity to refine his skills further, aiming for a robust return to the major leagues.