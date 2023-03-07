3 Michigan basketball players earn Big Ten honors

Junior center Hunter Dickinson continued his impressive Michigan basketball career by being named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media, marking the third straight year he has received postseason honors. Alongside him, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman forward Jett Howard both earned recognition for their standout performances this season. Bufkin was named to the third team by the coaches and received honorable mentions from the media, while Howard was also named to the All-Freshman team.

Key Points:

Hunter Dickinson named to All-B1G First Team by the media for the third straight year

Kobe Bufkin named to the coaches' third team and received honorable mentions from the media

Jett Howard named to the All-Freshman team

Bufkin leads the team in steals and has seen a significant increase in his scoring average

Howard ranks second in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game

Why it Matters for Michigan Basketball

Michigan has had a successful season, with three players receiving B1G honors for their standout performances. Junior center Hunter Dickinson was named to the All-B1G First Team by the media for the third straight year, while sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and freshman wing Jett Howard both received recognition. Bufkin, who has had a breakout season, has established himself as the team's best perimeter defender and leads the team in steals, with an impressive increase in his scoring average. Howard, the team's second-leading scorer, has also impressed with his 3-point shooting, ranking second in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per game.

Michigan Hoops By the Numbers

Dickinson ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots, and field-goal percentage

Bufkin leads the team with 40 steals and has seen an increase in his scoring average from 3 points as a freshman to 13.9 points this year

Howard ranks second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game and third in 3-point field-goal percentage

These stats highlight the impressive performances of Dickinson, Bufkin, and Howard this season. Dickinson's all-around game has put him in the top five of several statistical categories in the Big Ten, while Bufkin's defensive prowess and increased scoring average have been crucial for the team. Howard's 3-point shooting has been a major asset for the Wolverines, ranking among the best in the conference.

All Big Ten Honors

*Here are all of the honors via The Detroit News:

First team: Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. (coaches), Northwestern’s Boo Buie (media), Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (media)

Second team: Michigan State’s Tyson Walker, Maryland’s Jahmir Young, Northwestern’s Chase Audige (coaches), Northwestern’s Boo Buie (coaches), Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (coaches), Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (coaches), Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino (media), Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi (media), Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. (media)

Third team: Illinois’ Matthew Mayer, Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin (coaches), Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino (coaches), Michigan’s Jett Howard (coaches), Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi (coaches), Northwestern’s Chase Audige (media), Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard (media), Iowa’s Filip Rebraca (media), Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh (media)

All-defensive team: Northwestern’s Chase Audige, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell, Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi

All-freshman team: Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, Michigan’s Jett Howard, Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh, Purdue’s Braden Smith, Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian

Player of the year: Purdue’s Zach Edey

Coach of the year: Northwestern’s Chris Collins

Freshman of the year: Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino

Defensive player of the year: Northwestern’s Chause Audige and Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell

Sixth man of the year: Iowa’s Payton Sandfort