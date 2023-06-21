We are just one day away from the 2023 NBA Draft, where our Detroit Pistons currently have the No. 5 and overall pick in the 1st Round. The question is, will the Pistons stick with their pick at No. 5, or will GM Troy Weaver get the itch to make a trade? James Edwards III of The Athletic recently listed his three favorite trades the Pistons could make on draft night.

3 Trades the Detroit Pistons could make at the 2023 NBA Draft

Here are the 3 trades Edwards III likes the best for the Pistons:

Indiana

The Pistons send No. 5 and No. 31 to Indiana for No. 7, No. 26, and a 2025 first-round pick. In this scenario, I have Detroit selecting Whitmore with the seventh pick.

Utah

The Pistons send No. 5 and Marvin Bagley III to the Jazz for No. 9 and a 2025 first-round pick. In this scenario, the Pistons select whoever is left of the Thompson twins, Whitmore, Walker Hendricks or Black.

Oklahoma City

The Pistons send No. 5 and Bagley to the Thunder for No. 12, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick.

Bottom Line: The Pistons have options

Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, the hope was that the Pistons would have luck on their side and that they would land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately, not only did they miss out on No. 1, but they also missed out on No. 2 and No. 3, where the other top 2 prospects, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, will almost certainly be selected.

Because the Pistons have the No. 5 overall pick, and there are a handful of options that they seem to be considering, Troy Weaver has options. He could stick at No. 5 and pick who he believes has the biggest upside, or, if he can find a team wanting to move up, he could make a trade. Personally, I would not mind seeing the Pistons trade down to get more capital, but only time will tell what will happen.