Sharing is caring!

On Monday, the NBA announced its list of 40 prospects who have been invited to the 2021 G League Elite Camp in Chicago and four Michigan players made the cut.

Those players are Hunter Dickinson, Chaundee Brown, Mike Smith, and DeVante’ Jones.

Chaundee Brown, Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith and DeVante’ Jones earn invitations to the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago. https://t.co/ElVlZk6LVN — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) June 14, 2021