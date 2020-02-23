29.4 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

42 year old emergency goaltender fills in for Carolina Hurricanes, earns win

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

42 year old emergency goaltender fills in for Carolina Hurricanes, earns win

It's a night that he'll certainly remember for the rest of his life! During last night's game between the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season and their misfortunes continued on Saturday when...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Pistons sign Donta Hall

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed Donta Hall of the Gran Rapids Drive to a 10-day contract. https://twitter.com/detnewsrodbeard/status/1231337202514186240?s=21 Hall,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s a night that he’ll certainly remember for the rest of his life!

During last night’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre, both Carolina goaltenders (former Detroit Red Wings netminder Peter Mrazk and his backup James Reimer) were injured during the course of the match.

- Advertisement -

That set the stage for 42 year old David Ayres to take center stage.

- Advertisement -

Ayers works for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies as their Zamboni driver, and was the emergency goaltender that the Leafs had on hand at home games for exactly this kind of situation. He suited up and promptly stopped eight of the 10 shots from Toronto that he faced and earned the win, a 6-3 Hurricanes triumph.

For his efforts, he was named the game’s first star.

Obviously the time of my life out there,” he said afterwards. “Once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”

“It’s been great,” Ayres continued when asked about earning the win despite allowing two early goals. “I told the boys in the dressing room, once we come out for the third I’ll be settled down and ready to win this one.”

“It’s not often in a game you get tied to a great memory,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You’ll see when you’re done, all you’ll have is the memories you’ve got.

– – Quotes via Sportsnet.ca Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceSportsnet.ca
ViaSportsNet
Previous articleDetroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

42 year old emergency goaltender fills in for Carolina Hurricanes, earns win

It's a night that he'll certainly remember for the rest of his life! During last night's game between the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

Don Drysdale - 0
Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season and their misfortunes continued on Saturday when No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons sign Donta Hall

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed Donta Hall of the Gran Rapids Drive to a 10-day contract. https://twitter.com/detnewsrodbeard/status/1231337202514186240?s=21 Hall, who is a 22-year-old forward,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions re-sign WR Danny Amendola

Don Drysdale - 0
According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions are re-signing WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year contract. https://twitter.com/pschrags/status/1231286208648617984?s=21 In 2019, Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
The Miracle on Ice - Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world by defeating the Soviet Union...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Moritz Seider suffers head injury

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
Absolutely nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season and their misfortunes continued on Saturday when No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider...
Read more

40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
The Miracle on Ice - Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world by defeating the Soviet Union...
Read more

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great...
Read more

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had, it was going to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.