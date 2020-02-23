42 year old emergency goaltender fills in for Carolina Hurricanes, earns win

It’s a night that he’ll certainly remember for the rest of his life!

During last night’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre, both Carolina goaltenders (former Detroit Red Wings netminder Peter Mrazk and his backup James Reimer) were injured during the course of the match.

That set the stage for 42 year old David Ayres to take center stage.

David Ayers, the 42 year old zamboni driver emergency goalie and STONE WALL pic.twitter.com/qfEtzwRM1W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2020

Ayers works for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies as their Zamboni driver, and was the emergency goaltender that the Leafs had on hand at home games for exactly this kind of situation. He suited up and promptly stopped eight of the 10 shots from Toronto that he faced and earned the win, a 6-3 Hurricanes triumph.

For his efforts, he was named the game’s first star.

“Obviously the time of my life out there,” he said afterwards. “Once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”



“It’s been great,” Ayres continued when asked about earning the win despite allowing two early goals. “I told the boys in the dressing room, once we come out for the third I’ll be settled down and ready to win this one.”

“It’s not often in a game you get tied to a great memory,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You’ll see when you’re done, all you’ll have is the memories you’ve got.

