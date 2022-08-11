Training camp is well underway, which means that we are getting closer and closer to watching our Detroit Lions in the 2022 regular season.

Prior to each season, we release our bold predictions, and they are generally very positive, which means we have not been correct very often.

That being said, this year is going to be different, right?!?!

5 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Detroit Lions

(At least) Triple their win total from a year ago

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions went 3-13-1, which earned them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Though having a high draft pick is fun at the time, it is not exactly something to shoot for and the hope is that the Lions won’t be picking that high for a very long time. My first bold prediction is that the Lions will at least triple their win total from a season ago. For those of you who don’t do math, that means they will win a minimum of nine games in 2022.

Two offensive linemen make the Pro Bowl

If the Detroit Lions are going to have a solid season in 2022, they are going to need their offense to play well on a regular basis. And for the offense to play well on a regular basis, the offensive line is going to have to live up to the hype. Depending on where you look (ignore the crap that was recently posted on ESPN), the offensive line could be a top-five unit in the NFL. Personally, I am very excited to watch the offensive line do their thing and I think both Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell will land in the Pro Bowl.

Aidan Hutchinson hits double-digit sacks as a rookie

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan. According to reports, Hutchinson has been stellar so far in training camp so this prediction may not be the boldest of bold but I am predicting that he gets at least 10 sacks during his rookie season and likely more.

D’Andre Swift puts up 1,400 all-purpose yards

Can D’Andre Swift stay healthy for a full season? That is a huge question as he has not been able to stay on the field for every game thus far in his career. That being said, my bold prediction is not only that Swift will play in all 17 games for the Lions but that he will put up 1,400+ all-purpose yards in 2022.

Dan Campbell wins Coach of the Year

In case you have not yet noticed, I am super optimistic about the 2022 Detroit Lions and I have been for a long time. If the Lions are able to find their way into the NFL Playoffs, or even if they are able to come close, Dan Campbell will certainly be considered for Coach of the Year. My final bold prediction is that Campbell wins the NFL Coach of the Year Award at the conclusion of the season.

Nation, what is your bold prediction for the 2022 Detroit Lions?

