5 Detroit Lions eligible to return to active roster

After enjoying their bye week, the Detroit Lions (6-2) have now shifted 100% of their focus toward their next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, whom they will play this coming Sunday. The Lions have had to deal with a plethora of injuries so far this season, including having to place quite a few players on various injury lists. With that being said, the Lions currently have five players who are eligible to return to the active roster.

Who is Eligible to Return to the Active Roster?

On Monday, Erik Schlitt pointed out that the Detroit Lions currently have five players who are eligible to return to the active roster at any time. Those players are as follows.

QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) – Eligible to return from NFI list at anytime

FB Jason Cabinda (Knee) – Eligible to return from IR at any time

OT Matt Nelson (Angle) – Eligible to return from IR at any time

EDGE James Houston (Fibula) – Eligible to return from IR at any time

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Pectoral) – Eligible to return from IR at any time

Why it Matters

The Lions have already returned three players from injured reserve this season. According to league rules, a team can only return a total of eight players from IR during a given season, which means the Lions can only bring back five more players if they choose to do so.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Moving Forward

The Detroit Lions, now refreshed and refocused, are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Chargers after their bye week. Despite injury challenges, the team has five players eligible to return to the active roster, offering a potential boost to their lineup. However, they must make strategic decisions, considering that they can only bring back a total of five more players from injured reserve this season, in accordance with league regulations. These choices could significantly impact the team's performance in the latter part of the season.