5 Detroit Lions, including Frank Ragnow return to practice

When it comes to injuries, the Detroit Lions have not been too lucky so far this season and the hope is that they can get healthy sooner than later.

This coming weekend, the Lions will take on the New England Patriots and they will need all hands on deck if they want to avoid falling to 1-4 on the season.

That being said, a handful of key players did return to practice on Thursday but another handful of players still remain out.

Which Detroit Lions players returned to practice with Frank Ragnow?

On Thursday, the Lions continued their preparations for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots and they had five players, including C Frank Ragnow, return to practice.

The players that returned to practice include Ragnow, OL Evan Brown, TE TJ Hockenson, WR DJ Chark, and WR Josh Reynolds.

Unfortunately, the Lions were still missing some important pieces as Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift were among those who were unable to suit up for practice on Thursday.