NBA News Reports

9 People shot following Denver Nuggets NBA Championship

By W.G. Brady
In a heartbreaking turn of events, the jubilant atmosphere surrounding the Denver Nuggets‘ NBA championship victory was shattered by a senseless shooting that resulted in nine individuals being injured, three of them critically. The incident occurred near the venue where the Nuggets secured their first-ever NBA title on Monday night.

Philadelphia 76ers Doc Rivers 2023 NBA Draft Lottery NBA Investigating Referee Denver Nuggets NBA Championship

Key Points

  • Nine individuals were injured, with three in critical condition, in a shooting near the location of the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship win.
  • The Denver Police Department has apprehended a suspect, who also sustained injuries during the incident.
  • Ongoing investigations suggest that the shooting took place during an altercation involving multiple individuals.
  • The tragic event occurred approximately a mile away from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets celebrated their historic victory.
  • Prior to the shooting, authorities had closed downtown streets as crowds dispersed from the arena, though a smaller group remained in the area.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect, who was also wounded, is now in police custody. While the injuries sustained by the suspect are not life-threatening, the investigation into this complex incident is still in its early stages.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” the department said. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

Bottom Line – Amidst Triumph, a Harsh Reality  

The Denver Nuggets' NBA championship win was meant to be a moment of pure triumph, but it was tragically marred by an act of violence. The shooting casts a dark cloud over the team's well-deserved victory, underscoring the urgency of prioritizing comprehensive security measures for future celebratory events. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, and to their family and friends.

