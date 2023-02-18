A.J. Hinch explains quickest way for Riley Greene to improve his hitting

The Detroit Tigers‘ outfielder Riley Greene is preparing for the upcoming season by working on his swing mechanics during off-season training. Greene's focus is on hitting better pitches, as this is the quickest way to improve his game. According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the key to improving is to pick better pitches to hit. Hinch also revealed that the majority of Greene's ground balls came on pitches located down and in, as well as down and away.

A.J. Hinch Explains Quickest way for Riley Greene to become a better hitter

During a recent interview, Hinch explained the fastest way for Greene to become a better hitter.

“The fastest way to improve that is to pick better pitches to hit,” manager AJ Hinch said. “You can’t create an optimal angle on the bat on every pitch. It’s hard, but you have to pick better pitches to hit.”

“These guys know where they do their damage and where they get their hits and where they hit the ball the hardest,” Hinch said. “I think everybody spends four months (in the offseason) optimizing that and then we get out here and realize it’s a competition. All that work you’ve done becomes reactionary in the games.

“If it gets too robotic, it can lead a hitter down a bad path. I like that Riley is aware of it.”

The Big Picture: Mastering the Art of Hitting in Baseball

The ability to hit effectively in baseball is crucial to a player's success, and the work that Riley Greene is putting in to improve his hitting is commendable. The art of hitting in baseball is one that requires both skill and strategy, and picking the right pitches to hit is just one aspect of the game. By focusing on improving his hitting, Greene is taking steps to become a valuable player on the Detroit Tigers team.

