Aaron Rodgers breaks silence after devastating Achilles injury

The season for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to a shocking end this past Monday night after he suffered a torn Achilles literally four plays into his debut at a sold-out MetLife Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, which was later revealed to have been the NFL's highest-rated Monday Night Football game ever.

Rodgers was hurt just four plays into his New York Jets debut

After entering the field to the roars of fans while carrying an American Flag to mark the anniversary of 9/11, Rodgers was taken to the ground by Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd. His left foot caught the turf on the field and his Achilles was ruptured; a slow-motion replay showed the devastating injury in better detail.

Rodgers has posted his first public comments since Monday night

Rodgers wrote the following message on his Instagram account earlier this afternoon, thanking those who had reached out to him with well wishes as well as a promise to “rise again”:

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions,” he wrote in his caption. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

He added, “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Aaron Rodgers suffered a debilitating Achilles injury just four plays into his New York Jets debut on Monday night at MetLife Stadium
  2. Rodgers will not play again this season, meaning that the starting quarterback duties now fall on Zach Wilson
  3. Rodgers has posted his first public comments since Monday night, thanking his well-wishers and promising to “rise again”.

Bottom Line: Is this curtains for Aaron Rodgers?

Coming back from an Achilles injury is a long and arduous process, and there has been plenty of speculation from fans and media that at 39 years of age, Rodgers' career could be finished.

You can bet that this is not how the future Hall of Fame quarterback wants things to end – but will he have a choice?

