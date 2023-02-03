Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.

When asked by Colt Knost if he had any news to share with the world #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had this to say:



“I’m not going to San Fran” pic.twitter.com/VMrf23PfcM — Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) February 2, 2023

Why it Matters

As it stands, the New York Jets are the favorite to land Rodgers via a trade, but knowing Rodgers, he could end up surprising everybody by landing somewhere else.

If Rodgers is traded, which seems likely at this point, the NFC North landscape will look much different from in the past. You can bet the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears would be more than happy to see Rodgers head out of Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers By the Numbers

If Rodgers is traded during the upcoming offseason, he will have had an outstanding career in Green Bay.

4 MVPs

147-75-1 overall record

59,055 passing yards

475 touchdowns

105 interceptions

