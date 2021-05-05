Aaron Rodgers has been warning prospective Packers’ free agents about his future

Sharing is caring!

By now, you have almost certainly heard about the current rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and it is seeming more and more likely that he will be playing elsewhere (or not at all) in 2021.

In the latest report from Mike Garafolo, Rodgers has been warning Packers’ prospective free agents for some time that he was not going to be playing in Green Bay in 2021.

Nation, how do you think this plays out?

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinn’s “Krause” report and Aaron Rodgers’ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasn’t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021