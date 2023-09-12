Aaron Rodgers suffers complete tear of Achilles tendon, ending his season

According to multiple reports that just surfaced, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is done for the season. Rogers reportedly suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon during the Jets Monday night football game against the Buffalo Bills. The injury occurred during the very first series on offense for the Jets. This is obviously a devastating blow, as the Jets had brought in Rogers during the off-season on a two-year, $75 million deal, that is fully guaranteed.

What Happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers sustained his injury during his fourth play as a member of the Jets when he was tackled by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Initially, Rodgers rose to his feet but he quickly sat back down on the field, waiting for medical attention. Subsequently, he left the field, and at first, his status was uncertain, with an ankle injury in question. Unfortunately, Rodgers didn't return to the game, and it has now been confirmed that the four-time league MVP will be sidelined for the entire 2023 season with an Achilles tear.

Now What?

Following Monday's game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters and he said that the plan was to move forward with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. Though Wilson did come in for Rodgers on Monday night, he certainly left much to be desired, as he has ever since he entered the league.

Bottom Line: A Devastating Blow for the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury is a significant setback for the New York Jets, who had high hopes for their new quarterback. Now, the team must rely on Zach Wilson, whose performance has been inconsistent, to lead them through the 2023 season. The injury serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL and the impact injuries can have on a team's prospects.