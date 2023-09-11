Aaron Rodgers suffers injury in first drive with New York Jets [Video]

Aaron Rodgers suffers injury in first drive with New York Jets

Wow. In his very first drive with the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suffered an injury. The injury occurred as Rodgers dropped back for a pass and was in the process of being sacked. It appeared as if he injured his ankle, and he was forced to leave the game with the Jets' trainers. Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson.

Why it Matters

During the offseason, the Jets went all-in by signing Rodgers to a 2-year, $75 million contract. After walking off the field with trainers, the long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen walking into the Jets locker room to have tests done. This would obviously be a monumental blow for a Jets team that is expected by many to contend in the AFC in 2023.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Rodgers Goes Down

