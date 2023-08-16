Aidan Hutchinson has no regrets about being selected No. 2 by Detroit Lions

In last year's NFL draft, the anticipation was palpable. Aidan Hutchinson was the name on everyone's lips for the top pick. But in a twist of fate, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go with Travon Walker. This gave the Detroit Lions the golden opportunity to pick Hutchinson, a decision that would shape their defensive prowess in the coming year. And if anyone thought Hutchinson would harbor any bitterness about the Jaguars passing him up, they were sorely mistaken. His sentiment is crystal clear – Detroit is where he belongs.

What Hutchinson Said

From MLive:

Hutchinson was asked if he ever thinks, what if?

“No,” he said.

Really? You never think about getting passed over by Jacksonville?

“Nope,” he said. “I’m happy here. Very thankful. Very thankful. I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went were the way things were supposed to go.”

Aidan Hutchinson wanted to be a Lion

Hutchinson said he wanted the Lions to select him throughout the entire draft process.

“The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me,” Hutchinson said.

And when they did, Hutchinson told general manager Brad Holmes how he really felt all along.

“Hell yeah, dude,” Hutchinson said by phone from the green room in Las Vegas. “I’m (bleeping) ready.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Aidan Hutchinson was expected by many to be Jacksonville's top draft pick, but they chose Travon Walker. Hutchinson's debut season with the Lions was stellar, leading rookies with 9.5 sacks. Despite being overlooked by Jacksonville, Hutchinson remains grateful and feels at home with Detroit.

Bottom Line – A Roaring Success

Aidan Hutchinson’s journey speaks volumes about destiny. Sometimes, things don't go the way we plan, and sometimes, that’s for the best. Jacksonville might have missed out on a gem, but Detroit found its diamond. From his immediate impact on the field to his clear passion for the Lions, Hutchinson embodies the spirit of Detroit. As we look ahead, one thing is certain – with Hutchinson on their side, the Lions have bright days on the horizon.