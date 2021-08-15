AJ Hinch states that fans won’t be seeing Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene in 2021

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of highly touted prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson will have to wait a little longer.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch put to rest any remaining doubt on whether they’d be called up this season:

AJ Hinch: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene won't play for the #Tigers in 2021. The organization is still figuring out whether to promote them to Triple-A Toledo or leave them in Double-A Erie for the remainder of the season. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 15, 2021