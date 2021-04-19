Albert Breer reports Detroit Lions are connected to selecting lightning rod player at No. 7

Sharing is caring!

Priority No. 1 for the Detroit Lions in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft must be to trade the No. 7 overall pick to a team wanting to jump up and select a quarterback. By doing this, the Lions would be able to avoid having to reach for a position such as a wide receiver or linebacker.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, there is buzz that the Lions are looking to trade down and that doing so is a real possibility if there is still a top quarterback on the board.

Detroit at No. 7 is the other team that’s generated buzz as a trade-down team. And with many believing that Cincinnati and Miami will stick at No. 5 and 6, if Atlanta takes Pitts, it could give the Lions a shot to auction off the right for someone to get in front of Carolina and Denver for a quarterback.

Breer also noted that if the Lions are unable to move out of the No. 7 spot, that they could select an offensive lineman such as Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater, as GM Brad Holmes has a history of valuing offensive linemen.

If the Lions stay there, I’d just keep an eye on the background of the two guys in charge, GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, and their history of valuing offensive linemen (Penei Sewell? Rashawn Slater?).

But then Breer tossed in a little tidbit of information that will have a lot of people talking. That information is that he has heard the Lions are connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons, who has become quite the lightning rod type of player because of some of his off-field issues.

And I also wouldn’t ignore the presence of Chris Spielman, who joined the organization in December, which would explain why I’ve heard them connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

Nation, who would you like to see the Lions select No. 7 overall if they cannot trade down?