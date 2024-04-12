Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum For Local Visit

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum

The Detroit Lions are actively preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft by evaluating a broad array of prospects, including standout Michigan running back Blake Corum. As the draft approaches, the Lions utilized one of their local visit slots to bring Corum to their Allen Park facility, leveraging a unique opportunity afforded by NFL rules that allow teams to host an unlimited number of local prospects. These visits are crucial for teams like the Lions looking to deepen their roster with top-tier talent.

The Big Picture: Strategizing for Success

The Lions’ decision to host Blake Corum highlights their strategic use of the NFL’s draft visit rules, which are designed to maximize a team’s exposure to potential local talent. Corum’s impressive track record at Michigan, where he achieved significant career milestones including a national championship and a school record for touchdowns, positions him as a potentially invaluable addition to the Lions’ roster. This move could be particularly strategic given the existing dynamics of the Lions’ backfield, which includes talents like David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Blake Corum, a key player for the University of Michigan, made a local visit to the Detroit Lions. Corum’s visit does not count against the NFL’s top-30 visits cap, thanks to rules favoring local prospects. Corum shined at Michigan, setting a school record with 27 touchdowns in his final season.

The Bottom Line – Eye on the Future

Bringing in Blake Corum for a visit underscores the Detroit Lions’ commitment to leveraging local talent to enhance their squad. With Corum’s proven track record and the potential to complement Detroit’s current running back duo, this pre-draft visit could signal a smart, forward-thinking addition to the Lions’ strategic roster development. As the team builds on a run-oriented offense, the addition of a talent like Corum could provide both depth and explosive potential to an already promising group. That said, I would be VERY surprised if the Lions land Corum, as I believe Jim Harbaugh will snatch him up for the Chargers.