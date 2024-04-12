fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum For Local Visit

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum

The Detroit Lions are actively preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft by evaluating a broad array of prospects, including standout Michigan running back Blake Corum. As the draft approaches, the Lions utilized one of their local visit slots to bring Corum to their Allen Park facility, leveraging a unique opportunity afforded by NFL rules that allow teams to host an unlimited number of local prospects. These visits are crucial for teams like the Lions looking to deepen their roster with top-tier talent.

The Big Picture: Strategizing for Success

The Lions’ decision to host Blake Corum highlights their strategic use of the NFL’s draft visit rules, which are designed to maximize a team’s exposure to potential local talent. Corum’s impressive track record at Michigan, where he achieved significant career milestones including a national championship and a school record for touchdowns, positions him as a potentially invaluable addition to the Lions’ roster. This move could be particularly strategic given the existing dynamics of the Lions’ backfield, which includes talents like David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Blake Corum, a key player for the University of Michigan, made a local visit to the Detroit Lions.
  2. Corum’s visit does not count against the NFL’s top-30 visits cap, thanks to rules favoring local prospects.
  3. Corum shined at Michigan, setting a school record with 27 touchdowns in his final season.
Big Ten Running Back of the Year Top 10 Michigan Football Running Backs

The Bottom Line – Eye on the Future

Bringing in Blake Corum for a visit underscores the Detroit Lions’ commitment to leveraging local talent to enhance their squad. With Corum’s proven track record and the potential to complement Detroit’s current running back duo, this pre-draft visit could signal a smart, forward-thinking addition to the Lions’ strategic roster development. As the team builds on a run-oriented offense, the addition of a talent like Corum could provide both depth and explosive potential to an already promising group. That said, I would be VERY surprised if the Lions land Corum, as I believe Jim Harbaugh will snatch him up for the Chargers.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

