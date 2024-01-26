Amon-Ra St. Brown could not care less about what haters are saying about Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, there's been no shortage of skeptics questioning their caliber in comparison to teams like the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, or Kansas City Chiefs. Despite these doubts, Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remains unfazed and confidently dismissive of the external noise.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Does Not Care About Outside Noise

Speaking to the media on Thursday, St. Brown expressed his unwavering belief in his team's right to compete at this level.

“Shoot, we earned it. First of all, we earned the right to be here,” the third-year pro commented. “We won the games that we had to. We won all year, we won the division. We’ve had a few home playoff games. But, I think, you know, record is one reason why you get here and winning in the playoffs obviously. But, I feel like we’ve done it all year.

“We’ve been pretty consistent, you know, we’ve dropped a few games, lost a few by a lot, lost a few close ones. But, for the most part, we’re pretty consistent. But, I feel like once you get in the playoffs, the regular season doesn’t matter, anyone can beat you. And, that’s how we’ve kind of approached it.

“It’s kind of like a new season in these playoffs, one game at a time. And, that’s kind of the mentality we’ve had the whole time. I mean, two good teams, both teams have been pretty good the whole year. And, it’s finally time for us to play against each other, and I think it’s going to be a great matchup.”

His perspective reflects a team that is not only prepared for the playoffs but also one that understands the heightened stakes of postseason football.

The Bottom Line – Lions' Unwavering Determination

In the face of skepticism, Amon-Ra St. Brown's attitude exemplifies the Lions' unwavering determination and self-belief. As they prepare to face the 49ers, the Lions, led by players like St. Brown, are not just fighting for a Super Bowl berth but also for recognition as a team of equal standing among the NFL’s elite. This NFC Championship Game is more than just a contest; it’s an opportunity for the Lions to showcase their growth, resilience, and the true strength that has defined their season, regardless of what the critics say.