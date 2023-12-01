Amon-Ra St. Brown has Advice for NFL after Massive Fine

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently faced a hefty fine from the NFL, sparking a conversation about the nature of fines and their impact on players. Following a play deemed to involve illegal blocking, St. Brown was fined over $43,000, a decision he addressed in a media talk on Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reflects on the Fine and Its Implications

St. Brown acknowledged the NFL's ruling on his blocking technique, admitting, “They said it was forcible contact to the head. So I guess I just have to do better.” When probed about what changes he needs to make, St. Brown highlighted the importance of avoiding using the head in tackles. “I think just not lowering your head, I guess. Using your shoulder, just not making forcible contact with your head to the other player’s head,” he explained, recognizing the need to adapt his approach to conform with the league's safety protocols.

Suggesting Changes to Fine Scaling

Beyond reflecting on his actions, St. Brown also delved into the broader issue of how fines are assessed in relation to players' salaries. He suggested a need for reconsideration of the fine scaling.

“Yeah, I think so, but at the end of the day there’s only so much we can do as players. We can speak out about it, but there’s still rules that have to be followed in this game and we have to do our best to follow those. But I feel like $43,000 for what I did is quite a lot.”

His comments underscore a growing sentiment among players that fines should be proportionate to their earnings, ensuring fairness across different salary levels.

Bottom Line: NFL Should Make a Change

St. Brown's insights bring to light a crucial aspect of the NFL's disciplinary system. While emphasizing adherence to the rules, his experience opens a dialogue about the financial penalties imposed on players and how these might be more equitably structured in the future.